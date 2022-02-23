Congressional candidate apologizes for being a 'Karen' during Sarasota traffic stop

In body camera video, the Republican candidate could be heard threatening to have an experienced police officer fired.

The outspoken local business owner and former pro soccer player is challenging U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan in Florida's 16th district. And love was definitely not in the air when he was pulled over on Feb. 14.

Republican congressional candidate Martin Hyde is apologizing for his behavior during a Valentine's Day traffic stop in Sarasota.

"Anybody that might consider voting for me might have pause for thought," Hyde said. "I'd ask people to wait and look at the whole thing over a period of time and ask themselves whether they want someone in Congress that votes your constitutional rights or whether somebody that plays nice with cops when they give them tickets."

He says this incident, which was seen on recently-released body camera video , certainly won't help his campaign.

Hyde says he has spent hundreds of hours working on behalf of law enforcement, and he generally has had good relationships with the police.

"I think everybody's rather sanctimonious about civility until it actually happens to them," Hyde told 10 Tampa Bay. "You know, I acted a bit like a 'Karen' there. I wanted to call the manager or somebody who can change something that I didn't like."

On Wednesday, Hyde made clear he knows he was wrong.

The video gained some national attention this week, being picked up by Newsweek .

"I was completely bang out of order," Hyde told photojournalist Tim Burquest. "I have no right to talk to anybody like that; and I not only called the officer afterwards to apologize, I apologized to everybody that's come into contact with it."

In a brief interview Wednesday with 10 Tampa Bay, Hyde admitted he was wrong for his words during the traffic stop — during which he threatened to have a police officer fired after she stopped him for speeding and texting.

The Traffic Stop :

Police Officer Julia Beskin stopped Hyde on Feb. 14. She told him he'd been texting and speeding near Fruitville Road and N Euclid Avenue in Sarasota.

A laser reading confirmed Hyde was going 57 in a 40, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Shortly after Beskin walked up to Hyde's SUV, he asked “You know who I am, right?”

"Yes sir, I do," responded Beskin, who had been with Sarasota PD for seven years.

In their initial interaction, Hyde did not immediately provide registration when asked – but he did show it later, after the citations were written. He was cited for speeding, texting and driving and failure to provide the registration upon request. The three citations came with a combined total of nearly $500 in fines.

As Beskin maintained her cool, Hyde could be heard growing increasingly agitated during the course of the traffic stop — suggesting he was being treated rudely.

“Is it your Russian immigrant status that makes you talk to people like this?” Hyde asked Beskin, who the Sarasota Herald-Tribune says is from Latvia and speaks English and Russian.

Beskin is no stranger to law enforcement. Before her job in Sarasota, she graduated high school in Brooklyn, earned a criminal justice degree and spent eight years with the NYPD, the newspaper explained.

But, as she tried to keep the Feb. 14 conversation on track, it was clear Hyde did not accept her answers for him. At one point during the traffic stop, Hyde pulled out his cell phone with a campaign logo on it and said “Keep talking to a congressional candidate like this.”

As Beskin continued to try to do her job, Hyde began to imply he'd make sure she got fired.

“Why are you doing this?” he asked.

“Because I have a job to do, sir. Nobody is above the law," Beskin responded.

Hyde told Beskin she'd "made a mistake" and that “I’ll fight your employment.”

“I did nothing wrong, sir. I was doing my job," Beskin said at one point.

Back-up officers responded, as did two sergeants. Once alone with one supervisor, Hyde continued to suggest he'd have Beskin fired.

“She’s been there 7 years. She ain’t gonna make 8. I’ll make sure," Hyde said.

As he was preparing to leave, Hyde suggested the police might be responsible for a recent string of violence in Sarasota's Newtown neighborhood.

“No wonder you’ve got people shooting people in Newtown if that’s how you talk to people," he told the supervisor.

A Sarasota police insider confirms department leaders are standing by Officer Beskin, who they believe did nothing wrong.

Body Camera Footage

10 Tampa Bay has condensed the longer cam videos to focus on the actual interaction between Officer Beskin and Mr. Hyde, which can be seen in the single video below. Two different camera angles are included.