Masked Elvis statue in Sarasota becomes a celebrity and a community reminder

If you drive down Swift Road near Stickney Point in Sarasota, you'll see an almost 6--foot statue of Elvis Presley.
And, he's wearing a mask.
According to our partners at WWSB in Sarasota, the wooden figure stands outside The Blue Heirloom antique store. The owner said the shop decided to put a mask on Elvis when the coronavirus pandemic hit to "show solidarity and support to all the people who are trying to do right."
Martin Sperber told WWSB the store enforces The King of Rock's message by asking customers to wear a mask inside the store.
Sarasota County has not implemented a face mask mandate.
“It doesn’t make sense that people aren’t masking up. It’s uncomfortable. It’s inconvenient but it’s life right now,” Sperber said.
Nearby business owners say they've seen many people stop in the parking lot to take a picture of the masked Elvis, saying the figure has become a local celebrity.
"He looks good and he's staying safe and keeping me safe," Steve Apostoli said to WWSB.
