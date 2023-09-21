'Take Care of Maya' trial begins Thursday with opening statements

Lawyers representing both the Kowalski family and Johns Hopkins were in court to begin presenting their respective sides in this case.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements began Thursday in the case of a Venice family suing Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for hundreds of millions for alleged malpractice. The story of Maya Kowalski and her family is the focus of the Netflix documentary, "Take Care of Maya."

Lawyers representing both the Kowalski family and Johns Hopkins were in court to begin presenting their respective sides in this case. Maya was sitting in the courtroom.

The documentary, released back in June, details the family's harrowing experience and the tragedy that followed after Maya was taken away from her family amidst accusations of child abuse and Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

The details covered in the widely-circulated documentary made last week's jury selection unique. Rather than a courtroom full of prospective jurors, a more private selection process was taken in an effort to keep jury tainting to a minimum.

The Kowalski family's story began in October 2016. Maya's parents, Jack and Beata, drove from their home in Venice to the emergency room after their 10-year-old daughter was experiencing excruciating pain. They said the pain was from debilitating Complex Regional Pain Syndrome which Maya was receiving doses of ketamine as part of her medical treatment as recommended by specialists.

However, according to the family's lawsuit, hospital staff accused Beata Kowalski of child abuse and Munchausen syndrome by proxy. They said she had made the child's illness up and was overtreating her and shopping for doctors.

The allegations were levied and court orders sought, despite support from various medical reports about Maya's diagnosis, physician-recommended treatments and referrals, the lawsuit stated.

Maya, now 17, was separated from her family for three months. It was during this time her mother took her own life, leaving behind notes — including ones for the judge and hospital staff — that expressed her despair and frustration.

In December 2021, Dr. Sallie Smith, who escalated into an investigation of the report that triggered the family's ordeal, reached a $2.5 million settlement with the family. Smith was the former director of Pinellas County Department of Children and Family but was working with the group Suncoast Advocacy Services at the time.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital provided the following statement last week following the start of jury selection:

"Our priority at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital is always the safety and privacy of our patients and their families. Therefore, we follow strict federal privacy laws that limit the amount of information we can release regarding any particular case. Our first responsibility is always to the child brought to us for care.

"Our staff are required by law to notify Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) if they suspect abuse or neglect. It is DCF and a judge – not Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital – that investigates the situation and makes the ultimate decision about what course of action is in the best interest of the child. We are determined to prevent any chilling effect on the obligation to report suspected child abuse in order to protect the most vulnerable among us."

The malpractice lawsuit is expected to last for a couple of weeks. Maya Kowalski and her family are suing the hospital for $220 million, divided into $55 million in compensatory and $165 million in punitive damages.