Portion of North Lido Beach reopens after a military marking round was found in the sand, police say

Police said crews from MacDill Air Force Base responded to properly dispose of the device.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The parking area and part of North Lido Beach were temporarily closed Friday morning after police say a military marking round was found in the sand.

Officers closed the parking area near Polk Drive and Benjamina Franklin Drive "out of an abundance of caution because a potentially explosive device was found." Police said the object was seen near a garbage can.

Members of the Explosive Materials Unit responded and determined it was a military marking round, which are non-lethal rounds typically used in training.

The beach has since reopened.

We've closed N Lido Beach parking & section of beach out of an abundance of caution because a potentially explosive device was found. Our Explosive Materials Unit determined device was a military marking round. Reps from @MacDill_AFB responding to dispose of the device properly. pic.twitter.com/NluQ9Tm1WL — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) July 10, 2020

