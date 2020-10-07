x
sarasotacounty

Portion of North Lido Beach reopens after a military marking round was found in the sand, police say

Police said crews from MacDill Air Force Base responded to properly dispose of the device.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The parking area and part of North Lido Beach were temporarily closed Friday morning after police say a military marking round was found in the sand.

Officers closed the parking area near Polk Drive and Benjamina Franklin Drive "out of an abundance of caution because a potentially explosive device was found." Police said the object was seen near a garbage can.

Members of the Explosive Materials Unit responded and determined it was a military marking round, which are non-lethal rounds typically used in training.

Crews from MacDill Air Force Base responded to the beach to properly dispose of the device.

The beach has since reopened.

