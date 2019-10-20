SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man who has dementia.

John William Reynolds, 85, was last seen Saturday night going into the building where he lives. The home is located in the Phillippi Shores area of Sarasota.

Reynolds is 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has white balding hair, brown eyes and was wearing a blue/white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Johnson is requested to call police immediately.

