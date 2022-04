πŸš”πŸš¨MISSINGπŸš¨πŸš” Henry Ellis Clemon, 89, was last seen on Pershing Ave., on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at about 5pm by friends & has not been seen since. Mr. Clemon is 5’6”, 100 lbs & walks with a cane. If you know the whereabouts of Mr. Clemon, please call 911 or 941-263-6773. pic.twitter.com/W2pNoD69xh