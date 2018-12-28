Sarasota deputies made the grim discovery of a missing 92-year-old's body Friday afternoon.

Deputies originally issued a silver alert for Ira McConnell, 92, on Dec.17.

McConnell's vehicle was found underwater next to the Almeda Isles in Englewood. The vehicle was pulled out of the water and McConnell was found deceased inside.

No foul play is suspected in the case, and the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death.

