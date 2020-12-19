Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old North Port girl

Makayla Fredenburg was reported missing Friday.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl out of Sarasota County.

Makayla Fredenburg last was seen Friday in the area of Fronda Avenue and Van Raub Street in North Port, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said. It's believed she was wearing a green shirt and black leggings. Fredenburg also has a nose piercing.

The FDLE says she could be with 37-year-old Michael Reid, a 6-foot, 1-inch tall man who weighs about 180 pounds.

They could be traveling in a 1997 maroon Ford F-250 with Florida tag 7426JP.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300 or 911.

