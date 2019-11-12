SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police and other agencies are searching for a missing diver near New Pass Grill & Bait Shop.
Authorities said the diver is 56-year-old man, and he was diving alone. His car was found parked near the bait shop early Wednesday, and crews have been searching ever since.
Police say a body was found and is being brought to the Coast Guard auxiliary ramp for identification.
Crews continue to investigate what happened.
