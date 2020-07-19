Where's Elvera? Deputies searching for missing endangered adult

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says she was last seen leaving work.

OSPREY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing endangered 102-year-old woman.

Elvera Rogers was last seen driving away from work just before noon Saturday, located in the 13000 block of S Tamiami Trail in Osprey. Her car is a 2007 light blue Hyundai with Florida tag number Y58-HGH.

Elvera is 4'11", weighs 85 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.