🚨MISSING PERSON🚨We’re looking for Garrette Cooper. He was last seen in the 3700 block of North Washington Blvd., Sarasota, at the Wawa at approximately 4am on Monday, December 13, 2021 and has not returned home. If you know where Mr. Cooper is, please call 911 or 941-263-6773. pic.twitter.com/8oM3NcNLSx