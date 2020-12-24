88-year-old man reported missing from Sarasota

Police say he may be driving a 2020 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag 1108GX.

The Sarasota Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing man from the area.

Police said Andrew Mastors, 88, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Maggie Lane in Sarasota.

Mastors may be driving a 2020 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag 1108GX. He was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and a blue baseball hat with Dubai on it.

He's described as six-foot-one, 200 pounds and has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police department at 941-316-1199.

