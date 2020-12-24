x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sarasota County

88-year-old man reported missing from Sarasota

Police say he may be driving a 2020 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag 1108GX.
Credit: Sarasota Police Department

The Sarasota Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing man from the area.

Police said Andrew Mastors, 88, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Maggie Lane in Sarasota.

Mastors may be driving a 2020 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag 1108GX. He was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki pants and a blue baseball hat with Dubai on it. 

He's described as six-foot-one, 200 pounds and has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police department at 941-316-1199.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter