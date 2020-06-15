Missing man found safe in Venice

Russell Pederson was found shortly after going missing in Venice.

VENICE, Fla. — UPDATE: Russell Pederson was found safe Monday afternoon shortly after going missing.

Previous:

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a missing man in Venice.

Russell Pederson, 60, was last seen walking from the Lake Road area to a fast food restaurant off US 41. Deputies say he was wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

The sheriff's office said Pederson has dementia as well as a traumatic brain injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-861-4260.

