Boater Todd Battaglino last was in touch with his family around 3 p.m. Monday and hasn't been heard from since.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says the 50-year-old Battaglino should be behind the wheel of a 20-foot-long Parker boat, white in color and with a tan T-top. It has a decal reading "FL-0209PY."

Sheriff's office deputies, a Coast Guard crew, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and others are working in tandem to help locate Battaglino.

Anyone who might know of the man's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

