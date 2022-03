Anyone with information is asked to contact her mother at 502-888-4944.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Have you seen Annalise? Officers are searching for a missing teen out of Sarasota.

According to police, 16-year-old Annalise Hopson was last seen Saturday evening at the Sarasota County Fair. Police say she was with her brother.

Hopson is 5-foot-6, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sleeveless dress with an open midriff. Police add that Hopson may also be wearing a red wig.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopson's mother, Elisbeth, at 502-888-4944.