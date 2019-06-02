Update on Wednesday, Feb. 6: The Venice Police Department canceled a Silver Alert after a missing man returned home safely.

Douglas Bruce Baker, 69, returned home around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the police department.

He is home safe with his family.

Original Story on Tuesday, Feb. 5: The Venice Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered adult male.

Douglas Bruce Baker, 69, was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday. He was last seen driving a red 2018 Hyundai Elantra with Florida tag 726RPU.

Baker is 6-foot-1-inch tall, weighs 245 pounds, is balding and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing an unknown color T-shirt and blue jeans. Baker's cell phone was last traced to the area of Fort Myers.

If you have any information, call 911 in reference to Venice Police Department case #19-27.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.