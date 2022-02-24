Sarasota County deputies search for missing elderly woman with dementia

They're asking for tips to help bring her home safely.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Carol A. Silvis, 82, was reported missing shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Deputies say they think she may have walked away from her home on Desoto Road about an hour before.

She was last seen wearing white sneakers, brown pants, and a long blue jacket or sweater. She is about 4-foot-11 and 115 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes.