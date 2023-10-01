Mobile Disaster Recovery Center set to open in Sarasota County amid continuing recovery over Idalia

People who go to the center will be provided with information on how to apply for federal assistance and disaster loans.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia impacted areas across Florida's coastal regions about two months ago, and people are continuing to recover from the storm.

That's why state and federal agencies will open up a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Sarasota County beginning Monday, Oct. 2.

The DRC will be located at the Siesta Beach parking lot at 948 Beach Road in Sarasota, a county emergency services spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay.

People who go to this DRC will be provided with information on how to apply for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other recovery resources available.

Officials with FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and Florida state agencies will be at the Mobile DRC to help people.

"We appreciate the work by our partners at Florida Division of Emergency Management and FEMA for their assistance in obtaining this funding for our community," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The DRC will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 4.