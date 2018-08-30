SARASOTA, Fla. -- Mote Marine Laboratory is caring for two pygmy killer whales who were rescued off Sand Key on Wednesday.

The marine rescue and research organization named the two animals Thunder and Lightning because conditions were as such during their transport to Mote.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue and Clearwater Marine Aquarium pulled the two stranded whales from the waters off Sand Key on Wednesday.

During a Thursday press conference, Mote said both whales were still critical and one had to be watched all night. The first few days are critical, Mote said, and often beached animals like this don't make it.

The organization also said the two whales were interacting with each other a little last night.

"It's going to be really touch-and-go for a while," Mote said, noting Thunder is doing better than Lightning as far as swimming on its own.

Mote said it's not yet sure of the whales' genders.

The organization said pygmy killer whales are rare to see because they live far offshore. They're also poorly understood because they aren't usually seen unless people are way out in the Gulf of Mexico.

Specialists at Mote are testing for issues like red tide exposure and viruses, but results aren't in yet. If they test positive for red tide it would be because of their food.

Mote said their specialists did detect some parasites in their systems and they're treating them.

If they survive, NOAA will decide if they will be tagged and monitored.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP