SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Crews will start building a brand new Mote Science Education Aquarium this fall.

A groundbreaking is scheduled in September. Mote SEA will be 110,000-square-foot aquarium at the Sarasota County-owned Nathan Benderson Park. That’s near the University Town Center.

Mote raised more than $75 million for the new ship-shaped aquarium and will use the existing Mote Marine Lab for research space.