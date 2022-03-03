Motel bursts into flames just outside North Port

Nobody was injured, but the building was damaged.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A motel caught fire early Thursday evening in Sarasota County.

Flames began shooting through the Mineral Springs Motel just outside North Port city limits.

Two rooms were severely damaged, but luckily nobody was hurt.

North Port Fire Rescue and Sarasota County Fire Rescue were both dispatched.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It's being investigated by the fire marshal.

"Those displaced will receive needed assistance," a North Port city spokesperson wrote in an email.