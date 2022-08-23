Motorist dies after losing control of bike, crashing near Sarasota intersection

It's unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speed played a factor in the crash.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Monday night in Sarasota, according to police.

Officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to a crash just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41).

Police say a 36-year-old man was riding on his motorcycle traveling northbound on U.S. 41 when he suddenly lost control for unknown reasons. He then reportedly crashed near the intersection.

The motorist died at the scene of the crash.

The intersection of 14th Street and U.S. 41 was closed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.

According to the agency, it's unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speed played a factor in the crash.