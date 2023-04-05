FHP: Driver ran red light, caused deadly hit-and-run crash with motorcyclist

Troopers found a 2020 Audi SUV abandoned on the side of Interstate 75 at the Fruitville Road exit.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver they say caused a deadly crash with a motorcyclist before driving away from the scene.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in Sarasota.

Troopers say an SUV driver was heading north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard as a 21-year-old man on a motorcycle was driving east on Fruitville Road.

The SUV driver ran a red light and crashed into the motorcyclist, who had the green light, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Troopers say the SUV driver fled the scene.

Troopers later found a 2020 Audi SUV abandoned on the side of Interstate 75 at the Fruitville Road exit. Investigators are still working to determine if it was the car involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol on Crime Stoppers.