Sarasota County

FHP: Motorcyclist seriously injured after car runs red light in Sarasota

The crash remains under investigation.
SARASOTA, Fla. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a car ran a red light Tuesday evening in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol wrote in a release.

The crash happened just after 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 301 and University Parkway.

Troopers say a 19-year-old driver was stopped at a red light on northbound U.S. 301 while a 66-year-old motorcyclist was making a left turn from southbound U.S. 301 under a green arrow traffic signal.

As the motorcyclist was turning, the car ran the red light, drove into the intersection, and hit the front right portion of the bike, according to FHP.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries while the driver was no injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

