City of Sarasota leaders discuss new locations for statue 'Unconditional Surrender'

SARASOTA, Fla. — We're getting a look at what the Unconditional Surrender Statue might look like in a new spot.
The city shared renderings of it in proposed areas. The iconic statute recreating a famous kiss is popular for snap shots, but has to move due to U.S. 41 roundabout construction in Sarasota.
Some options that are nearby are marina jack landing, J-D Hamel Park and the roundabout in front of O'Leary. A decision will be made soon, leaders say.
It will cost $10,000 to build a new base to hold it up.
See the city's renderings here:
Do you have photos of the iconic local statue? We want to see them! Just go to the "Near Me" section of the 10 Tampa Bay app and share your snapshots.
What other people are reading right now:
- Tropical storms Paulette, Rene churn in the Atlantic with no land in sight
- Pinellas teachers say jobs and health precautions are not what were promised
- 4 arrested in Citrus County after report shows meth toxicity contributed to 2-month-old's death
- Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
- Florida to begin paying out $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits
- Gov. DeSantis vetoes bill to raise smoking, vaping age to 21
- Amazon looks to fill hundreds of jobs in Tampa Bay through virtual career day
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter