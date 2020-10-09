City of Sarasota leaders discuss new locations for statue 'Unconditional Surrender'

The city of Sarasota shows you what the statue would look like in a new setting.

SARASOTA, Fla. — We're getting a look at what the Unconditional Surrender Statue might look like in a new spot.

The city shared renderings of it in proposed areas. The iconic statute recreating a famous kiss is popular for snap shots, but has to move due to U.S. 41 roundabout construction in Sarasota.

Some options that are nearby are marina jack landing, J-D Hamel Park and the roundabout in front of O'Leary. A decision will be made soon, leaders say.

It will cost $10,000 to build a new base to hold it up.

See the city's renderings here:

