Myakkahatchee park reopens to the public following search for Brian Laundrie

The search for Gabby Petito's fiancé in the wilderness has been dramatically scaled back in recent weeks.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Weeks after the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park closed as part of the search for Brian Laundrie, it has since reopened to the public.

City officials made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

Law enforcement began searching the park and the adjacent Carlton Reserve about a month ago for Laundrie, who had been identified as a person of interest in his fiancée's disappearance.

He and 22-year-old Gabby Petito set out on a cross-country road trip in July in a van that police say was later discovered at the home of Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Florida, where Petito lived.

She did not return with him.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the North Port Police Department, FBI and agency partners began searching for Laundrie in Sarasota County's vast Carlton Reserve. His family said detectives believe he entered the expansive area, which has more than 80 miles of hiking trails.

The next Sunday, a body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. Days later, authorities positively identified the remains to be Petito.

Law enforcement has since scaled back its search for Laundrie at the reserve, with North Port police saying that they "have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there."

An arrest warrant for bank fraud continues to hang over Laundrie, whose whereabouts remain unknown.