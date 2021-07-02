Body found after paddle boat malfunctions in Sarasota County

It happened in the artificial lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A body was found during the search for a person missing after a paddle boat malfunctioned Friday morning in Sarasota County.

Investigators say it appears two young adults jumped a gate at Nathan Benderson Park while it was closed and hopped onto a paddle boat in the 11-foot-deep artificial lake.

The sheriff's office says the duo had some sort of trouble with the boat around 4:30 a.m. in the middle of the lake, causing them to start swimming back to shore. One of them made it back and called 911 when he realized his friend was struggling to swim.

The Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Force was dispatched along with the Marine Unit. Just after 11 a.m., deputies say they found a male's body in the north end of the lake.

"Based on very preliminary investigation, the decedent is believed to be the missing individual from this morning’s incident," the sheriff's office wrote.

The situation is under investigation. The medical examiner will work to positively confirm the identity of the person found dead.

Nathan Benderson Park is owned by the county but managed via an agreement with Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates.