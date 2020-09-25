Sarasota sheriff invites community to honor loved ones on National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims

A poster board will be set up at the Crime Victims Memorial Tree next to the courthouse in Sarasota for people to leave messages on.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is inviting the public to honor people whose lives have been lost to violence.

A poster board will be set up at the Crime Victims Memorial Tree next to the courthouse in Sarasota for people to leave messages for their loved ones, their community and for other families who might be grieving the loss of somebody who was killed.

The public will be able to visit the site until 7 p.m. Friday night.

In 2007, Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims, according to Victim Support Services.

Victim Support Services says the annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims is a time for communities to come together and remember the people who were killed and to honor their memories.

Today is National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. To honor of those who lost their lives to violence, the public is invited to visit the Crime Victims Memorial Tree from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. outside the Sarasota County Courthouse. pic.twitter.com/2hSVk7pABO — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) September 25, 2020



