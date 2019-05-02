NORTH PORT, Fla. — A normally quiet North Port community is on edge after an 11-year-old girl claims a man tried to abduct her on her way to the bus stop Monday morning.

Cops were fanning out across the neighborhood Tuesday, warning residents about what had happened and looking for any clues that might help.

“I mean I’ve never had any concerns for this area,” said Michael Howell, playing with his 4-year-old daughter at a nearby park. Howell and other parents say they are worried and unsettled by the reports of the attempted abduction.

“It is pretty surprising to realize that in a place like this, you have to be wary,” he said.

Neighbors, like Joan Lelcesona, agree.

“I’ve been looking out my window to see if I see any strange people in the neighborhood,” she said.

North Port police say they have no reason to doubt the victim, an 11-year-old girl who tells investigators a man approached her on her way to the bus stop about 8:30 a.m. Monday.

She describes the man as white, in his 20s to 30s, short, skinny, with a bald head and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“I don’t know that he physically got close to her,” said Josh Taylor with the North Port police department, “But she kicked him in someway she says, and ran off.”

Previous: North Port police seek leads in reported attempted abduction

Police say the young girl was so nervous she waited until later in the day to tell her relatives what happened -- afraid to trust anyone else.

“That’s a blue-collar working family neighborhood right there,” Taylor said. “We’ve got a park, we’ve got a daycare, Boys and Girls Club, all in eyesight of where this incident took place.

"So, clearly if somebody is out there doing this, and thankfully nobody was hurt in this particular case. But if somebody’s wants to do that once, could they possibly be willing to do it again? Certainly.”

Melody Brackett lives three blocks away.

“You know, I’m a concerned parent because I see a lot of kids around here all the time," she said. "And they are unsupervised."

Another neighbor, Stefan Franze, says Tuesday morning he and other neighbors with surveillance systems got a visit from the police. They were hoping maybe someone had captured an image of the suspect within an hour leading up to the incident.

Franze was unhappy that he couldn’t help more. He had erased his videos the previous evening.

“I love having a park around here and have people preying on little kids, that’s not a good thing,” Franze said.

Taylor pleads to neighbors to check their cameras to see if they captured something suspicious.

“Perhaps, somebody matching that description is seen just passing by," Taylor said. "Certainly, that would add some more credibility to the story, and help us discover who this person is.”

The 11-year-old girl's mother says her daughter is still shaken by the incident, and they have not decided whether she will continue to ride the school bus.

For now, she was staying with other relatives.

If there is a silver lining, she says she’s grateful that word has spread so quickly that other parents and children in the neighborhood are able to protect themselves as well.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.