New College of Florida students, faculty rally as new interim president sits in first board of trustees meeting

SARASOTA, Fla. — The new interim president of New College of Florida sat with the new board of trustees at a meeting for the first time Tuesday.

This happened just after students and faculty members rallied in protest over what they believe is at stake as the state stepped in to move the college in a conservative direction.

More than 200 people crowded the center of New College's campus to voice their opinion about the new plans for the school. School leaders say they want to make it less left-leaning but critics say they're targeting the school for being a safe space for queer students.

Several students and faculty at the liberal arts college gave speeches about why diversity, equity and inclusion is important to them.

"To see all these legislative attacks directed at New College, with the whole state university system is terrifying," Chai Leffler, a student, said. "This is exactly what fascism does. The government comes in and dictates what you can and can't teach academically."

"What they are trying to push is the idea that DEI is dividing people but I think it is listening and being part of the conversation, for which the conversation hasn't always been open and accessible from most people," Aurolie Campbell, a fourth-year student, said.

At the meeting, interim president Richard Corcoran briefly laid out his vision for the school, highlighting student and faculty recruitment and fundraising for capital projects. Corcoran and board members got an earful during the public comments session.

"We are the majority, and we do not need to allow a few cronies like [Christopher] Rufo and [Eddie] Speir to change our society and public education," Ruth Beltran, a member of Party for Socialism and Liberation, said.

"Honor the current New College students in the commitments to finish the degrees without changing trajector," a New College mom who identified herself as Deborah said. "This college has expanded their minds, not narrowed their viewpoints."

Many students said the current approach by the board is cause for concern.

"That is a major concern and that's also why we're losing a lot of faculty and staff," Leffler said. "There's not a future here for them if this is the way things are headed."

"My message is that you aren't listening to us, we're not going to listen to you. You want us to eliminate programs, we're going to fight to keep these programs . You want us to stay silent and not show who we are, not express who we are, we're going to fight that," Leffler added.