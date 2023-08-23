New Mote Marine Lab's Science and Education Aquarium starts to take shape

Over the past few months, the $132 million aquarium has started going from vision to reality.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Work is underway on the future home of Mote Marine Lab's Science and Education Aquarium.

The busy construction site, which sits next to Nathan Benderson Park and the UTC Mall, is visible to commuters driving along Interstate 75.

Just last month, a large piece of an acrylic window for the aquarium's largest exhibit, the Gulf of Mexico habitat, was installed and more of such installations are expected to start taking place.

"I think it's getting to the point now where if they haven't heard about it by now, it's really an iconic building," Michael Moore, campaign director of Mote SEA, said.

The three-floor technology-powered, state-of-the-art interactive aquarium will hold different marine habitats and demonstrations.

"What you are going to see are some wonderful views of all the marine life. If you look at the tanks there, they're being constructed for each of the exhibits. The tanks that are tied to those exhibits are unique to walk underneath it and to have the animals come up of the top over you, and you being able to look down at them," Moore said. "We have not had a lot of these images, they've never before been on the offer to the public so that's going to be something really exciting."

With it being right off an interstate exit, executives with Mote said the new aquarium is situated at a more accessible location than the main lab on Lido Key. The building, which is also on a 12-acre parcel, would also have more room for more visitors.

They anticipate the tourist traffic will double from the current annual number to around 700,000 visitors.

"We have 52 million cars a year travel up and down the interstate and in the area we have over four million full-time residents who live here that we anticipate are going to be coming to this when it opens," Moore said. "We need the space on our city island campus for research. So by freeing up the aquarium to this location, we've freed up 66,000 feet for research teams to work out there."

Along with regular tickets and day passes, the new aquarium will host three stem teaching labs for students in nearby school districts. Mote's leaders and scientists hope to continue educating people on marine life, challenges that are affecting the ocean and their various research around the globe.

For the two-plus years of construction, Moore said the assessment studies estimated an economic development impact of about $280 million, and around $28 million annually when it opens.

"That's really going to tell a story about all the work that the scientist has been doing here for 68 years," Moore said.

The aquarium is expected to be complete and opened by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Several private and corporate donors are putting funds towards the project including $300,000 this month from Bank of America as part of its ongoing partnership with Mote.