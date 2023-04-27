Publix opens new 48,000-square-foot store at The Shoppes in Sarasota

Publix will host a hiring event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April 27-30 at the new Sarasota location.

SARASOTA, Fla — A brand new Publix opened its doors on Thursday in The Shoppes in Sarasota, according to a news release.

The 48,000-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery and deli and pharmacy, the news release details. The new location will also feature an adjacent liquor store.

“We are excited to welcome our customers to the new store at The Shoppes at Palmer Ranch and look forward to providing them with the premier service and quality Publix is known for,” Lindsey Willis, Publix media relations manager, said in a statement.

