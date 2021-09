The press conference will follow a beach cleanup effort.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Agriculture Commissioner, and gubernatorial candidate, Nikki Fried is set to announce a "major" initiative Friday.

Fried will be in Sarasota to discuss a new consumer and environmental policy following a beach cleanup with the Surfrider Foundation.

It is unclear exactly what the new initiative will entail but a press release does note that Fried will also provide a COVID-19 update.