SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Water tests at Nokomis Beach and North Jetty Beach came back with unsafe levels of a stomach-turning bacteria on Christmas Eve

It's best to stay out of the water: a "no swim" advisory is in effect.

The Florida Health Department in Sarasota County on Monday found "elevated levels" of enterococci, which means there is too much fecal matter in the water.

It can come from stormwater runoff, sewage spills, wildlife and pet waste, but the department has not said what caused the current bacterial spike.

According to a news release, it is still safe to fish and eat your catch. Shellfish, like crabs and shrimp, should be avoided.

"Our world-class beaches are a wonderful asset to our community," said Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County in a news release. "When making beach day plans, be sure to check the latest reports on beach conditions."

