LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. -- A no-swim advisory has been issued for Longboat Key Beach in Sarasota County.

The Florida Department of Health says the level of the enterococcus bacteria was above acceptable limits this week.

The beach remains open, but swimming, wading and other water recreation are not recommended.

The advisory will remain in place until follow-up testing is completed.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP