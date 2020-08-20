'No Swim' advisory issued for Siesta Beach

While the beach remains open, wading, swimming and water recreation are not recommended as long as the advisory is in place.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Water tests conducted on Aug. 17 at Siesta Beach came back with unacceptable amounts of enterococcus, or fecal, bacteria.

Now, Sarasota County health officials have issued a "No Swim" advisory for the following the beach at 948 Beach Road, Sarasota.

While the beach remains open, wading, swimming and water recreation are not recommended as long as the advisory is in place.

Sarasota DOH says the bacteria is naturally present in the environment, but the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) "has found a link between health and water quality."

Signage advising the public not to swim will be present at the beach until a follow-up water testing can be conducted and returned results meet the EPA's quality standard.

Those results should be available after 2 p.m., on Aug. 21, according to the Sarasota DOH.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources like pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills, according to a release.

Sarasota's rapid response team believes Siesta Beach's elevated bacteria level is "likely due to natural sources," reporting no sewage spill reports and heavy rainfall in the area.

No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the posted beach in the past two weeks.

DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham said the Florida Healthy Beaches program is in place to protect beachgoers when conditions are unsuitable for swimming.

"When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill. People especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system who swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes." Higginbotham said.

Local health officials are also warning against eating shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place.

"Our coastline of over 30 miles of world-class beaches is a wonderful asset to our community," says Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County. "Let's work together to help preserve this amenity."

The following beaches are not impacted by the "No Swim" advisory:

Longboat Key Beach, South Lido Park Beach, Lido Casino Beach, Brohard Beach, North Lido Beach, Nokomis Beach, Bird Key Park Beach, Caspersen Beach, Venice Fishing Pier Beach, Venice Beach, Turtle Beach , Blind Pass, Manasota Key Beach, Service Club Beach, and North Jetty Beach.