No swim advisory issued for Bird Key Park in Sarasota County

Health officials believe that the elevated bacteria levels may be due to natural sources related to Hurricane Ian.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota issued a no-swim advisory on Thursday for Bird Key Park after levels of enterococcus bacteria were found to be outside of acceptable limits.

The park, also known as Ringling Causeway, was tested Monday and then again Thursday, according to a news release. Results are expected to be delivered late Friday afternoon.

Officials say the beach will remain open, but warn against wading, swimming and water recreation. Additionally, health officials caution beachgoers that they may encounter hurricane debris in the water that could potentially cause physical injury.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources, officials noted in the release. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill," DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham said in a statement. "People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses.

"If water contacts a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes."

Health officials believe that these elevated bacteria levels may be due to natural sources related to Hurricane Ian. They also noted in the release that significant rainfall may have contributed as well as wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife and act as natural bacteria reservoirs.