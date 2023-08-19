Health officials lift no swim advisory placed at Venice Beach

Residents and visitors can now return to swimming or participate in other water sports at Venice Beach.

VENICE, Fla. — A no swim advisory that was placed at a beach in Sarasota County on Thursday has been lifted, health officials say.

Residents and visitors can now return to swimming or participate in other water sports at Venice Beach, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

The advisory was initially placed after health officials received test results that were not at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria that met both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards. However, those trusting results are now at a satisfactory level.

"The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches," the news release reads. "The intent of this program is to provide county residents and visitors with accurate, up-to-date information on the water quality at our beaches.