Nokomis car crash causes closure of SB lanes of South Tamiami Trail, deputies say

NOKOMIS, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says they are helping Florida Highway Patrol with a car crash at 9:23 p.m. Monday that led to a person dying in Nokomis.

The accident occurred in the area of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive. As a result, the southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail are shut down while authorities continue to investigate the crash, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Those currently in the southbound traffic are being turned around at the intersection and redirected back northbound, deputies say.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes to avoid the crash site.