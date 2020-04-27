SARASOTA, Fla. — When we started social distancing several weeks ago, it came at a time when many art programs raise the bulk of the money they will take in for the entire year.

As much as 80 percent of funding comes in January through March. That's why the Gulf Coast Community Foundation is giving out more than $470,000 in grants to 10 different programs throughout Sarasota. The help ranges from $30,000 to $70,000 to help mitigate their losses.

The art scene has drawn philanthropists like Charles and Margery Barancik, and a ripple effect from their donations.

“If people like the Baranciks come to Sarasota, maybe for the arts, for the culture, possibly for the climate as well, but then their philanthropy kicks in, and they begin giving to organizations very substantially that have nothing whatsoever to do with the art scene in Sarasota,” Senior Vice President for Community Investment Jon Thaxton said.

The Gulf Coast foundation is giving about double to the region’s cornerstone arts organizations. Here’s a list:

Asolo Repertory Theatre - $70,000

Sarasota Ballet - $55,000

Sarasota Opera - $50,000

Sarasota Orchestra - $50,000

The Ringling Museum - $50,000

Venice Theatre - $50,000

Florida Studio Theatre - $45,000

Embracing Our Differences - $40,000

Venice Symphony - $30,000

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe - $30,000

