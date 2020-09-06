Crews work to repair Sarasota road after weekend storm damage

Crews were able to fill voids under the road yesterday afternoon and today, they’re working to restore the ability for traffic to travel in the northbound lane only.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County is asking people to avoid the area of 712 N Casey Key Road near Osprey in Sarasota.

The road endured damage and major flooding during severe weather last weekend.

Sarasota County Public Works is in the process of making repairs left behind from the recent storm. A portion of the northbound lane was lost because sea conditions.

Crews were able to fill voids under the road yesterday afternoon and today, they’re working to restore the ability for traffic to travel in the northbound lane only.

The director of Public Works says the biggest challenges in the repair efforts are the constant waves crashing in and flooding the area.

At this time the site is secured for people walking and golf cart traffic.

Further improvement to the road is expected through the week as impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal move north.

The residents affected have been notified and Comcast has been on site to relocate services.

Emergency services have also been in constant communication with the Public Works department to make sure their ability to respond to calls in the area are not hindered by the road closure.

