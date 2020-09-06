Crews work to repair Sarasota road after weekend storm damage

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County is asking people to avoid the area of 712 N Casey Key Road near Osprey in Sarasota.
The road endured damage and major flooding during severe weather last weekend.
Sarasota County Public Works is in the process of making repairs left behind from the recent storm. A portion of the northbound lane was lost because sea conditions.
Crews were able to fill voids under the road yesterday afternoon and today, they’re working to restore the ability for traffic to travel in the northbound lane only.
The director of Public Works says the biggest challenges in the repair efforts are the constant waves crashing in and flooding the area.
At this time the site is secured for people walking and golf cart traffic.
Further improvement to the road is expected through the week as impacts from Tropical Storm Cristobal move north.
The residents affected have been notified and Comcast has been on site to relocate services.
Emergency services have also been in constant communication with the Public Works department to make sure their ability to respond to calls in the area are not hindered by the road closure.
What other people are reading right now:
- Doctors question WHO announcement on asymptomatic COVID patients
- Coast Guard offloads $408 million in drugs at Port Everglades
- See the Moon, Saturn and Jupiter form a triangle tonight
- Florida police organization posts a job offer for fired, disciplined officers
- Florida sees five straight days of 1,000+ new coronavirus cases
- Florida congressman calls for military training reform after Bradenton soldier dies in South Korea
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter