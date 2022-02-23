Authorities search for men accused of robbing 2 separate 7-Elevens

Police say a Venice store was robbed around 3 a.m. while a North Port store was robbed about 30 minutes later.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators say two different 7-Eleven stores were robbed overnight in Sarasota County, and they're working to find the men responsible.

North Port police say they received a call around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday about a robbery at the convenience store at 1400 Price Creek Way.

According to the department, four men entered the store, grabbed the clerk and made off with cigarettes, cigars and an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

The men then fled northbound in a blue SUV, officers say.

About 30 minutes earlier, investigators say a similar incident went down at a 7-Eleven in Venice.

That robbery, according to deputies, involved five men wearing masks who entered the store and demanded cigarettes and money.

At the Venice store, the men forced people into the back room while they emptied the register and took the cigarette packs, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the men ran away from the store.

Both agencies describe the accused robbers as Black men wearing hoodies.

Anyone with information on the Venice robbery is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations section at 941-861-4900 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online.

Those with information on the North Port robbery are asked to call North Port police at 941-429-7300.