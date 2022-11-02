2 people arrested, accused of firing fireworks in the woods that caused North Port brush fires

No damage to buildings was reported.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police arrested two people accused of buying fireworks and shooting them off into the woods, which led to several brush fires.

Aaliyah Stone, 18, and David Moore, 30, each faces eight counts of malicious land burning and other charges, according to the North Port Police Department.

Police say a series of small fires were located and extinguished in recent weeks in the mostly underdeveloped, northeastern portion of the city. Some of the locations previously mentioned include the Pilgrim Circle area, near the intersection of Pilgrim Road and Rios Lane, near Yorkshire Street and Langlais Drive and elsewhere.

Investigators say the fires did not cause any damage to buildings.

"Our team has been dedicated to finding out who was starting these fires. The threat for something to get out of control existed," Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. "We’re also very fortunate to have a fire department who can act so quickly.