North Port to public: Lock up your car following string of burglaries

Two cars were set on fire.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are asking the public to take a second and lock up their cars following a string of burglaries this past week.

All of the involved cars — about 16 total — weren't secured when the driver walked away, city spokesperson Josh Taylor said in an email. Two of the cars were said to have been purposely set on fire.

One most recently occurred on Natchez Court, Taylor said.

Investigators are working to figure out who's starting the fires while the state fire marshal is looking into the cause of the fires. The public, in the meantime, can take a second to help themselves.

"We are asking the community to also help by proactively locking up vehicles and valuables," Taylor said in a statement. "We believe any deterrent to crimes of opportunity will help."