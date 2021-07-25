x
Sarasota County

Person killed in North Port house fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Credit: City of North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — One person was killed in an overnight house fire in North Port, the city confirmed.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Electra Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, where flames reportedly were seen shooting out of its roof.

A person, who has not yet been identified, was found dead inside. 

The fire since has been put out, the city said in a statement. State Fire Marshal detectives are taking over an investigation to figure out how it started.

