Person killed in North Port house fire

NORTH PORT, Fla. — One person was killed in an overnight house fire in North Port, the city confirmed.
Firefighters arrived at the home on Electra Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, where flames reportedly were seen shooting out of its roof.
A person, who has not yet been identified, was found dead inside.
The fire since has been put out, the city said in a statement. State Fire Marshal detectives are taking over an investigation to figure out how it started.
