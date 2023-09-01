'Armed and dangerous' Man wanted for killing 2 people in North Port now in custody

Police say the man led them on a car chase before running away into the woods before being captured.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port police say have located the man they believe is responsible for killing two people late Thursday.

According to police, officers were called just before midnight about a "disturbance" in the area of Mallicoat Road near Harbell Street. When officers arrived, they said they saw a man get into a car registered to 21-year-old Dima Tower.

Police said they quickly started following the driver, who led them on a chase north onto Interstate 75 before it was forced to stop in unincorporated Venice. From there, the driver got out of the car and ran away into the woods nearby.

Police believed Tower was driving the car and officers searched for him in the area before finding him near I-75 and Laurel Road. He is in custody. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search, police added.

Tower had been last seen wearing black shorts and a sleeveless black and white t-shirt. He was considered "armed and dangerous."

Police say the two people killed knew Tower.