See heavy first responder presence? North Port hosting 2 'large-scale' training drills

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port residents may see a lot of fire and police cars around Thursday.

What's the reason for the heavy first responder presence? Law enforcement agencies are hosting training drills.

Two large-scale training drills are currently taking place near Sumter Boulevard and U.S. 41, the city said in a statement. The drills started at 8 a.m. and will run all the way until 5 p.m. at the vacant medical complex adjacent to Wendy's.

They will train using the Medical Incident Command System while also allowing personnel to go through roles and responsibilities when dealing with multi-patient incidents, the city said.

Nine agencies will be participating in the training drills, including:

North Port Fire Rescue

North Police Department

Bayflite 2

Sarasota County Fire

Englewood Fire

Nokomis Fire

Venice Fire

Longboat Key Fire

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue