Sarasota County

See heavy first responder presence? North Port hosting 2 'large-scale' training drills

The drills started at 8 a.m. and will run through 5 p.m.
Credit: North Port Police Department

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port residents may see a lot of fire and police cars around Thursday.

What's the reason for the heavy first responder presence? Law enforcement agencies are hosting training drills.

Two large-scale training drills are currently taking place near Sumter Boulevard and U.S. 41, the city said in a statement. The drills started at 8 a.m. and will run all the way until 5 p.m. at the vacant medical complex adjacent to Wendy's.

They will train using the Medical Incident Command System while also allowing personnel to go through roles and responsibilities when dealing with multi-patient incidents, the city said.

Nine agencies will be participating in the training drills, including:

  • North Port Fire Rescue
  • North Police Department
  • Bayflite 2
  • Sarasota County Fire
  • Englewood Fire
  • Nokomis Fire
  • Venice Fire
  • Longboat Key Fire
  • Southern Manatee Fire Rescue

"There is no need to call 911 when you see the increased first responder presence in that area on that day," city leaders wrote on Facebook.

