See heavy first responder presence? North Port hosting 2 'large-scale' training drills

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port residents may see a lot of fire and police cars around Thursday.
What's the reason for the heavy first responder presence? Law enforcement agencies are hosting training drills.
Two large-scale training drills are currently taking place near Sumter Boulevard and U.S. 41, the city said in a statement. The drills started at 8 a.m. and will run all the way until 5 p.m. at the vacant medical complex adjacent to Wendy's.
They will train using the Medical Incident Command System while also allowing personnel to go through roles and responsibilities when dealing with multi-patient incidents, the city said.
Nine agencies will be participating in the training drills, including:
- North Port Fire Rescue
- North Police Department
- Bayflite 2
- Sarasota County Fire
- Englewood Fire
- Nokomis Fire
- Venice Fire
- Longboat Key Fire
- Southern Manatee Fire Rescue
"There is no need to call 911 when you see the increased first responder presence in that area on that day," city leaders wrote on Facebook.