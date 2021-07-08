Shelter opens in North Port as floodwaters rise

The flooding is a residual impact of Hurricane Elsa.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Hurricane Elsa may not have directly hit the Tampa Bay area, but parts are still feeling the impacts of the storm.

Floodwaters rising in North Port have prompted leaders to open a shelter for those living in the area that are looking for a dry place.

It will open at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Morgan Family Community Center located at 6207 West Price Boulevard in North Port.

City leaders say there will be an area for pets, but they must have a crate to stay in. People are encouraged to bring whatever you need to remain comfortable.

The shelter will have air conditioning, showers and cots. Food won't be provided right away, however, according to a release.

If you need help evacuating animals such as horses, call the city's call center at 941-429-7169.

The people most likely to be impacted by rising floodwaters are those in the North Port Estates area and those along the Myakkahatchee Creek Corridor.

You can stay up to date on the city's website and on social media.