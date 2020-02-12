Sprinkler system mishap floods senior apartment complex

Water started pouring down from the ceiling while people were trying to sleep.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A sprinkler system malfunction flooded an apartment complex Wednesday morning in North Port.

It happened at the Willow Creek senior community, where emergency crews and carpet cleaning trucks could still be seen into the early afternoon.

The malfunction happened on the third floor and is believed to have been the result of cold weather. People living there say the fire alarms sounded around 5 a.m. and water began pouring down from the ceiling.

Firefighters and police officers made sure everybody got out safely.

In addition to the flooding, there is electrical damage that came from the water intrusion. An inspector deemed the building unsafe at this time.

About 60 people, mostly elderly individuals, have had to temporarily move out. Some of them are staying at a nearby hotel.

