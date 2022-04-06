Police: Student hit by car near North Port High School

North Port Police said the student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A student was being rushed to the hospital after he was hit by a car near the campus of North Port High School, police said.

It happened on West Price Boulevard near the school's campus.

Police say they believe the student appears to attend North Port High School.

He was taken by his parents to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

What exactly led to the student being hit by the car or the condition of the driver was not immediately made available.

This morning NPPD and NPFR responding to an incident near NPHS on Price Blvd. involving a student being struck by a... Posted by North Port Police Department on Wednesday, April 6, 2022